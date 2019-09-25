A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the following locations to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration:
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, Chamber of Commerce building, 518 Main St., Kamiah.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Appointments are recommended by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690. Those without appointments will be seen as time allows.