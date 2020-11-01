A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at Grangeville on Wednesday and at Orofino next week to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
The advocate will be at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville, on Wednesday, and at the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino, on Nov. 9.
Availability is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Grangeville, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Orofino. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690.