Veteran officer looking ahead to new role

ASOTIN — A part-time code enforcement officer is now on duty at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewiston resident Ed Holbert, 63, will be investigating a variety of violations, such as noise complaints, abandoned vehicles, barking dogs and properties with junk piles or overgrown weeds. The retired Idaho State Police trooper went to work Monday.
“I’m extremely excited,” Holbert said Tuesday morning. “This is a different aspect of law enforcement that I haven’t done before. It will be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to meeting the people of Asotin County.”
The part-time position was factored into the sheriff’s 2019 budget at a cost of $1,618 per month for 17 hours of work each week. Sheriff John Hilderbrand said he hopes it can become a full-time position in the future.
“He will be busy,” Hilderbrand said. “This is something we’ve needed for a long time.”
Asotin County Deputy Joe Snyder, who is training the county’s newest employee, said code violations are frequently on the daily call sheet, and deputies are looking forward to having a designated officer to help handle the load and achieve code compliance.
“Junk ordinance calls are very time consuming,” Snyder said. “This will really help out the patrol deputies by freeing us up to respond to other law enforcement calls for service.”
Commissioner Brian Shinn said code enforcement has been on the county’s radar for years. Officials approved the position last year during budget talks.
“Probably the most consistent complaint we get from the public is about what’s happening on a neighbor’s property or the condition of a neighbor’s property,” Shinn said. “Code enforcement is response-driven. Having someone to investigate those calls should make a difference on being a good neighbor.”
Holbert, who retired from the Idaho State Police on Jan. 1, said he was going “stir crazy” at home and is glad to be back in uniform. The Kellogg native has more than 25 years experience in law enforcement.
“The wife said if I wanted to buy new toys, I had to go out and get a job,” he said with a laugh.
Holbert will be working day shifts, and the best way to reach him is through the nonemergency phone lines at (509) 758-2331 or (509) 243-4717.
