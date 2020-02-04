GRANGEVILLE — A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center in Grangeville on Feb. 12 to assist veterans and their dependents.
Help will be offered with VA benefit claims, VA medical center enrollment and various other types of VA processes.
The office will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Those in need of these services should call the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Region) at (208) 750-3690 to schedule an appointment.
The Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center is at 318 E. Main St.