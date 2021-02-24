U.S. Army veteran Gene Moy, 103, of Seattle, holds a photo of himself when he was 24 years old and on active duty, in the Army, as he waits in an observation room after receiving the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, Tuesday at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System campus in Seattle. Moy was born April 8, 1917, in China and came to the U.S. in 1930, when he was 13 years old, where his family settled in Lewiston. The oldest living Chinese American World War II veteran, Moy will soon be receiving a Congressional Gold Medal, according to his son Corey Moy.

Tags