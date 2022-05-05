Veterans advocates from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be available at various locations to answer questions about benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration. Advocates will be at the Veteran of Foreign Wars hall at 330 Michigan Ave in Orofino on Wednesday; the Chamber of Commerce building at 518 Main St. in Kamiah on May 17; and the Latah County Annex at 200 S. Almon St. in Moscow on May 17. Appointment availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663.
