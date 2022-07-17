The line of cars parked along Snake River Avenue on Saturday morning were a welcome sight to vendors at the Lewiston Farmers Market.
“If I drove by this, I’d stop in a heartbeat,” said Linda Blamirez, of Lewiston. “There’s a lot of people, booths and variety here.”
Blamirez was lending a hand at the “Me and My Peeps” booth, where cleverly worded tea towels, jewelry and headbands were catching the eyes of customers strolling through the market and listening to live music.
The folks who set up booths each week said they’re happy with how the new Saturday morning event is growing. Organizers Shannon Gottschalk and Tom Ball, both of Lewiston, said close to 30 vendors are consistently participating at the market, located near CHS Primeland on the 1200 block of Snake River Avenue. This is the first summer the farmers market has been in business.
Ball, who sells honey and beeswax products, said he especially enjoys talking to the people who stop by his booth.
“I love the opportunity to meet and interact with all of my customers,” he said. “I don’t get to do that when I’m in a bee suit.”
Mary Oler, of Clarkston, has been selling her jewelry and sun catchers for a decade at various venues.
“We got off to a slow start today, but then it picked up with a vengeance,” Oler said. “This is really a good market. The people who are running it have done a fabulous job, and nice, friendly people are stopping by.”
Don Groseclose, of Lewiston, said his beets, peppers, cucumbers and other produce went fast. Shoppers are excited to see fresh vegetables for sale, and the market is running well, he said.
“It’s already bigger than Clarkston’s ever was, and I was there for 17 years,” Groseclose said.
Nurse Kelly Peters, of Spokane, said her natural soap products called “Moose Meadow Soaps” also haven proven to be popular. “I started doing this for fun, and now I’m selling all over the country. My husband and I are from here, and we’re excited about moving back home soon.”
Julie Casey, of Clarkston, was one of the satisfied customers at the soap booth. “There are a lot of good options here,” she said.
Her husband, Dan Casey, said he’s been at the market every Saturday since it started and plans to return next week.
The market, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday, kicked off in early June and will run through September. More information is available on the Lewiston Farmers Market Facebook page or by emailing lewistonfarmersmarket@hotmail.com.
“We tried to get Gmail, but the address was already taken by (the city of Lewiston) Maine,” Gottschalk said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.