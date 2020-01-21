WEBB ROAD — A vehicle struck a power pole on Webb Road near U.S. Highway 95 on Monday evenings, causing an outage that knocked out electricity to almost 500 residences in the Lapwai area.
The vehicle struck the pole at about 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. A stretch of Webb Road from U.S. Highway 95 to Sander Grade was closed while the power pole was being replaced, the release said.
The wreck took out the pole and multiple power lines, Deputy Robert Roberts said. An Avista crew was replacing the pole and making repairs, he added.
The road was still closed and power hadn’t been restored at press time. According to Avista’s online outage map, power was scheduled to be restored at 3 a.m. today. Avista said 487 customers were affected by the outage.