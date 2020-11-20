A vehicle caught fire Wednesday night at Valley Car Sales, but Lewiston firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they could damage a nearby building.
Firefighters responded to the fire with a single engine at 10:41 p.m. at the used car dealership at 1825 Main St., Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the car was a total loss. An estimate of the damage was not available, Myklebust said. Fire crews were on scene for about 50 minutes, and no one was injured in the fire.