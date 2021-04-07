Firefighters from the Clarkston Fire Department hose down a vehicle that caught fire while driving west across the Interstate Bridge on Tuesday morning. The mid-1990s Ford Explorer was totaled in the incident, but the driver was not injured.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region