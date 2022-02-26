Officers investigate a crash on Prospect Avenue in Lewiston on Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, 72-year-old Rosalinda Guzman De Marshall was driving a Toyota FJ Cruiser on the street when it left the roadway and struck the home causing significant damage to both the vehicle and home. Guzman De Marshall was charged with inattentive driving and taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Region Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of minor injuries. The residents of the home were not injured.
Vehicle crashes into Lewiston home
