A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories facility, 2821 Juniper Drive, in Lewiston.
The clinic is open to health care workers, long-term care facility residents, first responders, teachers, child care workers and people ages 65 and older who are residents of Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment. To learn more about who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine, Idaho residents can visit healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination. Appointments will be scheduled in 30-minute increments and will be limited to 1,000.
SEL will offer the clinic in collaboration with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Valley Medical Center and the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.