SEATTLE — More than 94 percent of Washington public school kids beginning classes this month are doing so almost entirely remotely, according to new data from the state education department.
The numbers, which the state said were current as of last Friday, are the first official account of how the state’s 300-plus school districts, charter schools and tribal compact schools planned to resume teaching after a summer of constant tinkering with reopening plans.
It comes about a month after Gov. Jay Inslee and other state officials declared it was unsafe for the vast majority of schools to reopen their buildings, given the coronavirus case counts in their communities. At the time of the announcement, the state Department of Health unveiled a long-awaited guide to help districts decide what approach to take, based on their county’s case numbers.
Though Inslee’s call was not a mandate, and the agency’s guidance was not legally binding, about 82 percent of districts deemed high-risk by this guide — those in areas that had more than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period — followed health officials’ advice to conduct most learning remotely, with some exceptions for small groups of students with special needs.
A recent national estimate found that about half of all U.S. children were learning virtually only this fall — significantly lower than Washington.
Even districts in counties considered lower-risk planned to start remotely, including school systems in the San Juan Islands. The dataset shows 219 districts as being in high-risk areas, but nearly 250 districts still planned a remote-only start, suggesting some places are taking more a more conservative approach than health officials are advising.