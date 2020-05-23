Many services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Closures include Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Lewiston Transfer Station, Lewiston Tribune, Clearwater Composting, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners’ Office, Clarkston City Hall, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices, bus services from Lewiston Transit System and Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area and the post offices in Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin.
Regular weekly garbage pickup in Lewiston, including recycling and yard waste, will occur one day later than normal because of the holiday.
Garbage pickup for Clarkston City Sanitation and Naslund Disposal will be running its regular schedule Monday. The Asotin County landfill also will remain open over the holiday.
Pullman Transit will be running on its holiday schedule for both North and South route Monday. A full schedule of operating routes is available at www.pullmantransit.com.
Asotin County Library, Latah County Library, Whitman County Library and other services have been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions and will remain closed at this time. The Lewiston City Library has been offering curbside pickup service, but that will be closed Monday.
American Legion Post 13 of Lewiston announced Friday that it will place large flags at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.