Vandals trash old LHS

The Lewiston Police Department is asking the public for help in finding the vandals responsible for approximately $20,000 in damage to the old Lewiston High School on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a broken window at the main high school building just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. The officers discovered someone had gained entry to the building through the broken window and inflicted extensive damage while inside. Vandalism included property destruction and graffiti throughout the building, according to the news release.
Classes at the building ceased last year with the opening of the new Lewiston High School in the Lewiston Orchards. The Lewiston School District has maintained some offices in the building, but it has been largely vacant.
The old high school building, which sits at 1114 Ninth Ave. on Normal Hill, first opened for classes in 1928.
Detectives are requesting that residents in the area of the building review their home security systems for video of possible suspects. Those with information may call Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.