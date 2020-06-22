Officials at Hells Gate State Park are asking the public for help after tire tracks were discovered in grassy areas of the park.
A Facebook post from Saturday included photos of the damage.
“Someone thought it would be fun to go 4-wheeling through our park,” stated a post to the park’s Facebook page. “Our staff and volunteers work hard, every day in all kinds of weather, to make the grounds at Hells Gate look nice. This kind of behavior is disrespectful to them as well as to the land.”
Anyone who has information about the incident can call the park at (208) 799-5015.