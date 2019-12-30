Multiple downtown Lewiston business owners were sweeping up glass shards Sunday after rocks were thrown through numerous windows on Main Street over the weekend.
Sgt. Jason Leavitt of the Lewiston Police Department said about 10 commercial windows were damaged during the vandalism spree. Police have identified a person of interest in the case, but as of Sunday night no one had been arrested. Replacement of the glass is expected to range from $1,000 to $4,000 for each window, Leavitt said.
Shari Lyons, owner of Crystal and Twigs, an event decorating business located at the Lewis and Clark Hotel, discovered large holes in one of her showroom windows on Saturday morning. The business is located on the main floor of a historic building owned by developer Mark Alexander of the Landmark Property Group.
“As a new business owner, I was disheartened that someone in our local community would do something like this,” Lyons said. “It will take some time to replace these special-order windows and clean up the large mess of broken glass.”
Blue tape now covers two damaged windows at the former hotel, and plywood was used to temporarily repair other businesses in the downtown corridor. The vandalism, which was reported along nine city blocks, appears to be random and was not focused on any one person or business, Leavitt said.
During the investigation, police reviewed video surveillance footage that reportedly captured images of the alleged culprit. In addition to the storefront windows, a car window was broken sometime Friday night. Damage is estimated at $400 to $500, Leavitt said.
