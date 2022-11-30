‘Vandal Strong’: Fellow students honor murder victims

University of Idaho students Sarah Greenwalt and Reef Diego designed a sticker in honor of four fellow students who were murdered in an off-campus house. Law enforcement continues to investigate the quadruple homicide as the police said they haven’t identified a suspect or murder weapon as of Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Sarah Greenwalt and Reef Diego

MOSCOW — After Sarah Greenwalt and Reef Diego heard the news of the murders of four fellow University of Idaho students, they wanted to find a way to honor the lives lost.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered at their Moscow residence Nov. 13. Greenwalt and Diego, Moscow High School grads and current students at UI, came together to design a sticker with each of the deceased student’s names and the words “Vandal Strong.”

