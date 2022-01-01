Vandal strikes Lewiston landmark

Effie’s Tavern, 1120 Main St., a Lewiston landmark known for its giant burgers, was vandalized late Thursday night, and a 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly doing the damage.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 12:38 a.m. Friday after upstairs neighbors reported someone bashing in the windows and front door with a baseball bat, according to Sgt. Brandon Hopple of the Lewiston Police Department.
Lewiston resident Cody Stevenson was arrested on the scene and charged with malicious injury to property, a felony, for causing damages estimated to exceed $1,000 in value.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly giving false information to law enforcement.
“Some people that live upstairs heard it and called in,” Hopple said. “Our officers showed up and saw him with a baseball bat close to the scene.”
The maximum punishment for the felony vandalism charge includes up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine, according to Idaho Statutes.
The owners of Effie’s Tavern, Randee and Bill McCollum, temporarily closed the restaurant and boarded the windows Thursday.
Video footage of the damage was posted to the establishment’s Facebook page Friday morning. “We want the comfort of our employees to come first and want to make sure we can keep the building warm enough,” the post stated. “Our employees are our biggest concern and want to help them as much as possible.” The owners added they’re asking insurance to cover the costs to repair the shattered windows and door but haven’t been able to reach the company because of the holidays. They hope to reopen for to-go orders by Monday.
Randee McCollum said it’s been a rough couple of years after buying the place in January 2020, but she’s grateful for the support of the community.
“It’s just another bump in the road,” she said. “We’ve made it through the pandemic and everything else, so this isn’t going to stop us.” A GoFundMe page was set up Friday afternoon to benefit the restaurant. So far, it’s raised more than $1,500 of a $5,000 goal.
McCollum said she hopes others can be compassionate toward the alleged perpetrator.
“I’m just praying for the guy,” McCollum said. “I hope people don’t look at this as something where someone needs to be completely destroyed because of an action that’s wrong.”
