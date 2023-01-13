VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Vancouver’s Hamzai Rudolph Jr. as the man fatally shot after reportedly kicking in the door of an apartment unit last month in east Vancouver.

Rudolph, 31, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled a homicide, meaning it resulted from another person’s deliberate action. The ruling does not make any judgments about criminal culpability.

