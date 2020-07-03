Van vs. tree

The driver of a van that crashed into a tree in a parking lot on the 600 block of Elm Street in Clarkston is comforted by a Clarkston Fire Department firefighter (right) as first responders from both the Clarkston Fire Department and the Clarkston Police Department assess the damage Thursday afternoon in Clarkston. The man refused medical assistance after his van was accidentally driven in reverse across Elm Street from behind Wasem’s Pharmacy into a parking lot on the north side of the street. Officials at the scene said the man’s foot got stuck in between the gas pedal and the brake pedal and quickly increased speed when it struck a crabapple tree. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle when it hit the tree at 4:42 p.m. Thursday. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The driver of a van that crashed into a tree in a parking lot on the 600 block of Elm Street in Clarkston is comforted by a Clarkston Fire Department firefighter (right) as first responders from both the Clarkston Fire Department and the Clarkston Police Department assess the damage Thursday afternoon in Clarkston. The man refused medical assistance after his van was accidentally driven in reverse across Elm Street from behind Wasem’s Pharmacy into a parking lot on the north side of the street. Officials at the scene said the man’s foot got stuck in between the gas pedal and the brake pedal and quickly increased speed when it struck a crabapple tree. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle when it hit the tree at 4:42 p.m. Thursday. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you