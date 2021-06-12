Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — A proposal for a 30,000-square-foot retail store on State Highway 55 about 3 miles south of McCall is set to go before the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday.
Valley Wide Cooperative, a farm supply and fuel retailer based in Nampa, is seeking to establish a new location on 18 acres at 14014 Highway 55 south of Franklin Building Supply.
The store would include a retail store, fuel sales, convenience store, farm store and restaurant.
Building plans include administrative offices, storage, a mechanical area and fenced outdoor storage area.
Possible Pond
The proposal also includes the possible addition of a pond with walking paths, sports fields, a seating area and RV services like fuel, accessories and water.
The company has 18 retail stores, 15 propane plants, 24 agronomy locations to aid farmers, and a feed center across Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
The hearing is set during the commissions meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.
Testimony on the application can be given by telephone or in person at the hearing.
More information on how to participate in the public hearing can be found at co.valley.id.us/public-hearing-information.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
New Colfax police officer starts field training
COLFAX — Tyler Paris is the newest member of the Colfax Police Department after graduating from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy at the youngest eligible age.
No one in his extended family had been in law enforcement.
It started in San Francisco, during Paris’ freshman year of high school. A neighborhood friend who was a police officer invited him to do a ride-along.
“I loved it,” Paris said. “It happened by providence. I was invited to that ride-along and it hooked me. I knew I wanted to pursue that profession.”
He soon joined the Explorers and, after community college, and went through the police academy in California. Paris decided to wait on working as law enforcement.
“I decided I wanted more life experience,” he said.
For three years as the 6-foot, 4-inch center playing basketball for Multnomah University in Portland, Ore., he studied Bible theology and youth ministry.
Paris was working at a tire distribution center near the Portland airport when he applied to be a police officer in Colfax.
Married with a young son, Paris was hired and went to Burien last December to begin police academy training for the state of Washington.
Police academy training needs to be renewed if a person does not become an officer within three years of completion.
He was in a class of 28 but had his own room because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was on-site until April 19. His first day back in Colfax was April 29 and he began field training.
“The academy is similar to attending a university,” he said. “(It’s) very academically focused.”
He becomes a full-time officer in July.
“I like working for a small town,” Paris said. “There’s more opportunity for community involvement. The people are really respectful.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday