Valley Vision hires new leader

A former Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Clearwater Paper employee was selected Tuesday as the new president of Valley Vision.
Scott Corbitt is replacing Karl Dye, who is leaving Valley Vision after 18 months to be the top executive at a similar group in the Tri-Cities.
The selection of Corbitt came just 1½ weeks after Dye announced he was leaving. Valley Vision chose Corbitt without conducting a national search, said Chad Miltenberger, president of the board of directors.
The not-for-profit economic development group was familiar with Corbitt because he was an applicant for the Valley Vision job at the same time as Dye, Miltenberger said.
Corbitt opted to go to work at SEL instead, and was the university relations manager there until mid-October, when “both parties chose to go in a different direction,” Corbitt said.
If the opportunity surfaced to work with SEL at Valley Vision, Corbitt said he would have no problem working with the company, which is the largest private employer in the region.
“SEL has a culture and a focus that I share,” he said. “They do amazing things and they treat their employees extremely well.”
The position that Corbitt had at SEL is one of many roles he has held since moving to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area in 2009.
“(Corbitt) has an abundance of passion for the development of our community,” Miltenberger said in a news release.
He is the chairman of the Twin County United Way board in Lewiston and had been preparing to open a human resources consulting firm.
Prior to working at SEL, he was senior human resources manager at Clearwater Paper’s Lewiston paperboard and tissue manufacturing complex. He had also served as the chairman of the board of directors for the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2015.
His new responsibilities started Tuesday with Corbitt attending Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Revitalization Corp.’s annual membership meeting right after accepting the job.
He plans to work on a number of projects at Valley Vision such as growing the local pipeline of individuals with the skills to work in manufacturing as electricians, welders and millwrights, who repair and maintain factory equipment.
The demand for those jobs is so great many companies are hiring them from other areas and then having to replace them again in two or three years when they move back home, Corbitt said.
“It’s extremely difficult and it’s extremely expensive,” he said. “It takes a long time to do.”
