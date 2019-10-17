Valley terminal puts paid parking plan into park

The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport has postponed the debut of paid parking because the delivery of equipment that will track how long vehicles are in its lot has been delayed.
Motorists will be charged to park at the facility starting Nov. 1, instead of Oct. 14 as previously announced, said interim airport Manager Clarence “Bill” McKown Jr. at a Wednesday airport authority board meeting.
The fees will be $5 per vehicle per day for the first 10 days. That will drop to $4 per vehicle per day for the second 10 days, and $3 per day per car for any additional time.
Airport users won’t have to return to their cars after they park. They will pay at two kiosks inside the terminal with credit cards and need to enter the number of the spot where their car is.
The kiosks will issue receipts, but they won’t have to be displayed in cars because the system will track who has paid electronically.
Airport employees won’t be charged. They will be issued passes that will allow them to park in designated areas.
The airport will also have about 50 free spots in a gravel lot about one block east of the terminal entrance that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The transportation hub is spending about $25,000 on start-up costs and anticipates earning $125,000 to $150,000 in revenue from the project.
In other business, board members heard an update about the timeline to hire a new airport manager.
The materials marketing the position are expected to be ready next week, said Board Chairman Gary Peters.
Finalists for the job will be interviewed the first full week in January, with the goal of hiring someone by the end of that month.
The airport has been without a full-time manager for almost one year since its board fired former Manager Stephanie Morgan without citing a reason.
She was one of three people to hold the job for two years or less following the retirement of Robin Turner, who was airport manager for 30 years.
