Temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley dropped to minus 1 degree F Saturday morning, making it the fifth-coldest New Year's Day on record for the valley, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meteorologist Steven Van Horn said the coldest Jan. 1 on record was minus 6 degrees in 1979. However, Van Horn said temperatures are likely to climb modestly through the early week.
“Temperatures are going to continue to moderate — so get warmer. We’re going to be getting closer to what we typically see for temperatures for the beginning of January,” he said. “We’re going to see highs getting closer to freezing (today), and then lows only getting down into the mid-20s for Monday morning.”
While little precipitation is forecast for this morning and through the day, Van Horn cautioned winds gusting as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour could blow around recently fallen snow and contribute to unsafe conditions. The forecast continues to call for snow this evening through at least Thursday morning, with chances of rain toward the end of the week.