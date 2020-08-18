The high temperature cruised into triple digits for a second day in a row Monday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, topping out at 106 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
With today’s high temperature expected to hit 103, the National Weather Service is continuing an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.
Monday was the sixth triple-digit day of the summer and the second hottest of the year behind Sunday’s 108 degrees. It didn’t, however, break any records for the date. That honor went to Aug. 17, 2008, when the temperature climbed to 108 degrees.
Other days hitting the century mark this year were July 27, 28, 30 and 31.
There were five days that hit 100 degrees or higher in 2019, 12 in 2018, 11 in 2017 and 20 in 2015.