The official temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley briefly hit 100 degrees Monday, marking the first time this summer that triple digits were registered.
The temperature seemed stuck at 99 for about two hours before reaching 100 at 5:35 p.m., according to measurements taken at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport that are listed on the National Weather Service website.
Monday marked the latest 100-degree day in the valley since 2011, when triple digits weren’t reached until Aug. 26. Last year, the first triple-digit reading came July 23.
In 2019, there were five days of triple digits. In 2018, the number was 12, and in 2017, there were 13.
More 100-degree readings could come the next few days, with the forecast calling for a high of 103 today, 104 on Wednesday, 108 on Thursday and 100 on Friday.