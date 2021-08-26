The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has proven to be a popular place to visit in 2021.
After 2020 was beset by pandemic pitfalls, people are eager to pursue travel opportunities, and many are choosing the valley, according to the latest tourism data provided by Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley.
Compared to 2020, Asotin County’s lodging tax revenue is up 72 percent this year, and Nez Perce County’s lodging has increased by 79 percent.
“It started in the spring with pent-up travel demand and has never slowed down,” Peters said Wednesday. “The travelers feel safe in our small community with a lot of wide, open spaces, especially tours in Hells Canyon and RV parks. I think people are now hurrying to get one more trip in, before things could potentially be shut down again this winter.”
The numbers also indicate a boost from 2019, prior to the pandemic, Peters said. The overall tally of visitors this year is up 41 percent in Asotin County, compared to 2019, and Nez Perce County has experienced a 25 percent uptick over the same time period.
At this week’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Commissioner Chris Seubert echoed Peters’ report, saying the data shows people are recreating here more than ever.
“A lot of people want to come here,” Seubert said, “ and the lodging tax revenue is a good indication of that.”
The revenue is used for operations and marketing to visitors through the Visit Lewis Clark Valley organization and also helps fund two visitor information centers.
Although Washington has indefinitely reinstated an indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise, officials remain hopeful about tourism this fall.
Peters said the demographics indicate most of the valley’s visitors are baby boomers and the majority are vaccinated, so they feel safe to travel and don’t mind wearing a mask when required.
“I think it will continue to stay busy with leisure travelers through October with river cruisers, golfers, winery visitors, football fans and anglers,” Peters said.
However, the number of people traveling for business may be a different story, depending on how the pandemic plays out.
“Business and convention travel may come to a halt like it did before because of liability issues and people avoiding large indoor gatherings,” Peters said. “I am registered for a conference in October in Vancouver, Wash., and the attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to arrival. I think this may be the new normal for future conferences.”
