First responders and citizens in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks with a procession of emergency vehicles Wednesday.
There will be no ceremony at Pioneer Park this year, according to a Lewiston Fire Department news release.
Fire engines and other emergency response vehicles will gather at Second and Monroe streets in Asotin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. and pass by fire stations in Asotin, Asotin County Fire Protection District No. 1, Clarkston and Lewiston, where flags will be lowered to half-staff as the procession goes by.
Citizens are encouraged to show their support along the procession route, but are asked to be mindful to park safely and legally, and choose a safe spot from which to observe the procession.