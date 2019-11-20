Local agencies and social service providers are scrambling to set up a warming shelter for homeless people now that the ROC rescue mission in North Lewiston is closed and the area was hit with unseasonably icy temperatures in October.
Officials from the Salvation Army, Twin County United Way and the city of Lewiston will gather at 9 a.m. Thursday in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center social hall to discuss how they can partner to provide an overnight shelter where people can go when the mercury drops below freezing.
“We understand that when the temperature gets down into the 20s, we need to do something,” Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard said.
The ROC previously provided an overnight warming shelter that gave members of the homeless community a place to sleep, warm food, clothing and an introduction to its other programs. But the faith-based nonprofit group shut its doors at the end of May after providing its services for more than six years.
That left no other options for people without a roof over their heads. But Lt. Joleen Aycock, one of the directors at the Lewiston Corps of the Salvation Army, said that while any one agency isn’t prepared to start a new warming shelter on its own, the entities are optimistic that they can put something together if they work as a team.
“We are excited and grateful that the conversation is going to be opened up even more, because we would love to do something,” Aycock said. “But currently we don’t have the finances to do a full-on winter shelter or warming shelter. The need in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley is growing, but our resources aren’t.”
Nationwide fundraising for the Salvation Army has been down this year, leaving the local branch struggling just to maintain its current operations. Those include programs like utility bill assistance that can help keep families from becoming homeless in the first place, Aycock said.
And while the Salvation Army doesn’t have the resources to start an overnight shelter on its own, it is ready to offer other support like volunteers and meals once something is up and running, she said. The Salvation Army is also well-versed in the mechanics of running shelters as part of its worldwide mission, so it could offer training for volunteers or staff from other agencies.
Nygaard said the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St. is a possible location for a warming shelter, but the city would need help with staffing. That’s where the other agencies could step in.
The long-term answer to the issue could be a full-fledged homeless shelter, especially one that can accommodate men. Women and children can go to the YWCA in Lewiston for emergency shelter, but men currently have no options.
And while Nygaard said a shelter may well be in Lewiston’s future, the city wants to focus first on establishing a prevention program that can help people avoid homelessness. He envisioned raising community awareness and meeting with groups like service providers, health care agencies, churches and schools to coordinate their resources and catch people before they land on the streets.
Meanwhile, the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane has formalized its exploration of Lewiston for a new homeless shelter. Director Phil Altmeyer said the mission has formed an advisory committee that is meeting monthly as it gathers information to assess that possibility.
“We’re trying to discern what the real need is in the LC Valley,” he said. “We don’t want to make assumptions, and we need to work with the city if we’re going to come there. So we’re still doing our homework.”
Altmeyer said the committee needs to explore three areas before the mission can make a decision, possibly by next summer. First, it needs to assess the demand for the sober and clean style of shelter the mission runs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
“Everyone assumes that everyone who’s homeless doesn’t want to be, but many choose to because of addiction or other reasons,” he said.
It also needs to keep meeting with city of Lewiston officials to make sure there is a suitable place for the shelter. The city changed its zoning regulations a couple of years ago to restrict shelters to areas in North Lewiston, downtown and the 21st Street/Thain Road corridor.
Nygaard said that while he wants to first focus on prevention, city officials will be ready to help Union Gospel Mission if it decides to pursue a shelter. For example, he said mission leadership could meet with Lewiston Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch and Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd to discuss the technical aspects of planning, building and operating a homeless shelter.
Altmeyer said the final piece of his investigation will be gauging the level of financial and other types of support the mission could expect from local businesses and individuals. The ROC’s plans for a men’s shelter were largely unsuccessful due to difficulties with fundraising, but Altmeyer sounded cautiously optimistic based on early feedback.
“We do know that there’s been a fair amount of support already for who we are and what we do from the LC Valley,” he said. “But building a mission and doing our work there is a lot bigger expense than what we have now.”
The ROC faced what its former board chairman, Mike Fosbury, called a “sleepy” community attitude toward homelessness, something that made fundraising difficult and ultimately killed the mission’s plans to build shelters in North Lewiston. Falling short of those goals ultimately led the board to call it quits.
Gordon Gregg, who preceded Fosbury as chairman of the ROC board, spent years working toward a partnership with Union Gospel Mission, hopeful that the ROC could utilize the mission’s infrastructure and resources to expand services in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Altmeyer said the mission currently has room and resources in Spokane for homeless people in Lewiston if they are seeking clean shelter during the colder months. In fact, he said the mission has already had a handful of people enter its programs or utilize its emergency shelter already this fall.
“We want to be there to support and help the people that need help,” he said. “It’s great when a community takes care of their people that way. We don’t want to increase the problem, only help with the problem.”
The Lewiston Corps of the Salvation Army is seeking to have an all-volunteer force of bell ringers during this holiday season instead of using any paid workers, according to Director Lt. Joleen Aycock. She said the corps has set aggressive fundraising goals this year to help make up for a nationwide reduction in donations that has led the organization to make budget cuts, and using volunteer bell ringers should help that effort.
Those who would like to volunteer for shifts that start at two hours may visit www.ringforchange.com or call Aycock’s co-Director Lt. David Aycock at (208) 746-9653 extension 200.