The recorded high temperature in Lewiston on Saturday was 109, equaling the historic record for July 31, set in 1929.
It was the second consecutive day the mercury reached that same figure: Friday’s 109-degree topper, as measured by the National Weather Service at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, also matched that date’s record.
All told, the valley has seen 18 triple-digit days this year, and it’s barely August.
Wind and rain arrived in time Saturday evening to cool things off a bit, and today’s NWS forecast is calling for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. There’ll be widespread haze in the morning with the high reaching about 97.
And then the heat will again get ratcheted back up into the 100s starting Tuesday, the NWS says.