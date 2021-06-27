The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw what could be first in a string of 100-degree days Saturday, recording an official high of 103 degrees.
It was the second triple-digit recording of 2021 in the valley, and, if forecasters are right, could be the beginning of a streak that will stretch into next week and could reach temperatures exceeding 110 degrees F.
Saturday’s high, while a scorcher, wasn’t a record: The National Weather Service says that came in 1925, when the mercury hit 106.
Today’s NWS forecast is predicting a high of 109. For more weather information, turn to Page 8A.