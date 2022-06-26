‘Valley of Death’ investigates local murders

Five unsolved murders from 40 years ago in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is a local case that has generated interest for many true-crime enthusiastists in the region, but those cases will reach a wider audience when People magazine covers it on the newsstand and on television.
The magazine issue investigates the murders of Kristin David, Jacqueline “Brandy” Miller, Kristina Nelson, Christina White and Steven Pearsall from 1979-82. The remains of David, Miller and Nelson were later found, but White and Pearsall are still missing. All the cases remain unsolved.
People magazine’s crime team reporter, Christine Pelisek, wrote the story and is featured in the episode, along with family members of the victims, Asotin County Sheriff’s Detective Jackie Nichols, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and other law enforcement officers who investigated the murders.
Nichols thinks these cases garner such interest because the victims disappeared while going about their lives, like riding their bikes and walking to the store.
“There is a sense that anyone could have been in their place,” Nichols said in a text to the Tribune. “I also think it is human nature to want answers. These cases are fraught with terrible and tragic unanswered questions.”
Coleman said that people like crime stories because they enjoy trying to be a detective and solve the mystery.
“But on a bigger scale crimes like these are terrible and impacts everyone around them when they happen. It’s human nature to be drawn to these stories and feel a connection to the people involved,” Coleman said in an email to the Tribune. “Especially when it happens in a smaller community.”
The magazine is currently available and the episode of People Magazine Investigates called “Valley of Death” airs Monday at 6 p.m. PDT on Investigation Discovery. It also streams on discovery+.
The magazine article and cover image began circulating on social media at the beginning of the week and faced local criticism because the cover depicts the Snake River in the Twin Falls area.
“We knew that the cover image is not where the bodies were found or the murders happened,” a People spokesperson said in an email. “We just wanted to choose an image that was evocative of the snake river area and conveyed some of the natural beauty of the surroundings there.”
For Nichols, it wasn’t the first time she had been interviewed by a national TV channel about the murders. She was also featured in 2018 for a Investigation Discovery channel two-part series called “Cold Valley.” She said that People magazine had a faster production schedule.
“Although the work styles were different they both took a sincere interest in the cases and were dedicated to making a quality product, which would hopefully help bring a resolution to the cases,” Nichols said in a text.
A statement from a People magazine spokesperson said that Pelisek had a particular interest in the case and had been interviewing sources for months.
It’s not the first time Coleman has been interviewed for TV on these cases either. Coleman was interviewed at his office and a film crew came last summer and filmed in multiple locations.
Coleman became involved with the case when he was the senior deputy prosecutor for Nez Perce County. And when he was elected as the county prosecutor, he reopened the cases to start forensic testing. He said the prosecutor’s office meets with local law enforcement agencies, FBI agents around the country on these particular cases, as well as attorneys in Chicago to look for potential connections. Through those meetings, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office has shared details of the case and the suspect’s profile to try to find new ways to test the evidence.
“It’s difficult to find the time due to the large amount of other cases my office handles on the daily basis but we try to connect with the involved agencies periodically to see if there is anything new we need to be aware of or pursue,” Coleman said in an email.
Both Coleman and Nichols said that TV shows and articles on unsolved cases can help bring attention to the case so that someone might come forward with more information. Nichols said that new tips come in after the cases are featured in articles or TV shows, which could lead to evidence that brings the case to a close.
Nichols said that DNA technology keeps improving, so it’s only a matter of time before that leads to a resolution. Both Nichols and Coleman believe the cases can one day be solved.
“I feel like we are really close. We really just need one little piece of the puzzle to be able to put it together,” Coleman said in an email. “I’m still hopeful and I don’t intend to stop until we can bring closure to these cases and justice for the families involved and our community.”
