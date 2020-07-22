Valley just shy of triple digits

Temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley teased the triple digits Tuesday, but didn’t quite hit the spot.
According to the National Weather Service office in Spokane, the official high temperature Tuesday was 99 at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, with the next chance to finally meet the 100-degree mark this summer coming with today’s forecast high of 101.
Unofficial temperatures at elevations lower than the airport soared Tuesday, however, with the temperature on Normal Hill briefly hitting 107 between 3-4 p.m. at a personal weather station affiliated with the Weather Underground website.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said the delay in reaching the “sweltering” level on thermometers was largely because of a weather phenomenon roughly 1,000 miles away.
“We haven’t had a really strong high pressure system that sets up around the Four Corners area,” Nisbet said, referencing the spot in the Southwest where Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico meet. “Because that high pressure hasn’t set up around that region, it’s made the Pacific Northwest more susceptible to weak troughs moving in from the Pacific or from the Gulf of Alaska into our area.”
The Four Corners high pressure system typically feeds high pressure systems over the Inland Northwest, shielding the area and pushing the cooler, low-pressure troughs to the north. But the heat that arrived over the weekend and the first few days of this week is unrelated to the Four Corners area, instead originating with a high-pressure ridge building in from the eastern Pacific Ocean, Nisbet said.
The weaker Four Corners system this summer is also why hot weather has come and gone repeatedly over the late spring and early summer.
“That’s what brings us our little cool-downs every now and then,” she said.
That roller-coaster trend will hold true this week, with cooler days coming after today’s expected scorcher. Nisbet said highs will dip into the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday and Saturday. And like clockwork, the ride will ramp up again Sunday with a forecast high of 96, then 101 and 103 on Monday and Tuesday.
Most folks used to the valley’s hot, dry summer climate know the late arrival of 100 degree-plus temperatures isn’t typical. Historical National Weather Service data bore that out, showing only six years in the last century when they came later. In 1966, 1969, 1981, 1986, 1991 and 2011, the mercury didn’t hit or exceed that mark until August.
“Most of the time it happens in June or the beginning of July,” Nisbet said.
The earliest recorded triple-digit day came on May 15, 1939, a year that featured 27 days at or over the century mark. And while long-range forecasts from a couple of months ago predicted at least 10 days of temperatures that high over the course of the summer, the current monthly outlook for August has even odds on temperatures and precipitation being above, at or below normal.
For instance, the first couple of weeks in August should bring above-average temperatures, while the rest of the month might not.
“It’s not uncommon for us to get several cooler days in August with a cold front that moves through with rain or thunderstorms,” Nisbet said. “That’s definitely a possibility in August across the southern part of the Idaho panhandle.”
