Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Valley County’s COVID-19 health status was changed from “yellow” to “green” last week by Central District Health.
But the superintendents of the county’s two school districts said they are in no hurry to change to full-time in-person schooling for all students.
Valley County recorded less than five new cases during the two weeks up to Aug. 30, which allowed the status to be changed, health district Public Information Officer Christine Myron said.
The change in status does not mean the county-wide mandatory mask order imposed Aug. 11 by the health district board will be lifted, Myron said.
“We do not have specific metrics tied to when that might cease,” she said. “The board will continue to have those discussions as they see fit.”
The change in status happened on the same day that about 1,300 students in the McCall-Donnelly School District began sessions for the 2020-21 school year.
Sessions were set under the county’s previous “yellow” status where students will attend in-person classes on alternating days. Under the “green” status, all students could attend all days in class.
“We are proceeding with caution with all new information,” M-D Superintendent Jim Foudy said. “A county can move from one category to the next relatively quickly.”
The M-D district does not want to be in the position of changing the instruction schedule only to have to return to a split schedule in a few weeks, Foudy said.
“One thing that is really important for young people is consistency,” he said. “If we get to the point that we move to full in-school instruction with every student, we would want to be in a position to commit to that pattern.”
The Cascade School District also will proceed with caution under the new status, Superintendent Jeff Blaser said.
“Having just come through the Labor Day weekend with the high influx of visitors to our county, we will not be making any changes to our current practice,” Blaser said.
The district’s 230 students began sessions on Aug. 26 with families given the option of choosing in-person classes for students or taking classes online. Families of about 25 students chose online learning.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Idaho County unemployment fell to 5 percent in July
Idaho County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent in July, the third in a series of monthly declines since the peak caused with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic procedures.
For Idaho overall, according to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL), the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5 percent, decreased by 0.8 percent from June, and down from April’s historic high of 11.8 percent.
For July, 6,439 Idaho County residents were employed and 426 were unemployed. In the month prior, 6,296 county residents were employed and 488 (7.2 percent) were unemployed. The unemployment high for the year, 12 percent in April, saw 5,898 Idaho County residents employed and 806 unemployed.
The state’s 11.8 percent exceeded those in previous historic peak years: 10.2 percent for December 1982, and 9.6 percent for June 2009 during the Great Recession.
According to IDOL, all but two industry sectors experienced some recovery in July, with the most significant gains concentrated in government (up 5.2 percent) and leisure and hospitality (up 3.7 percent). Financial activities experienced a small decline of 0.3 percent, while total natural resources job levels remained steady.
The three largest industry declines were in leisure and hospitality (down 10.4 percent), information (down 9 percent) and other services (down 6.8 percent).
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday