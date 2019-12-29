Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
CASCADE, Idaho — Valley County Recreation Director Larry Laxson was found innocent of misdemeanor extortion following a jury trial Dec. 19.
Laxson was accused of extorting a Nampa man by telling him his stranded pickup would not be retrieved unless he made a $500 donation to the McCall Area Snowmobile Club.
A five-woman, one-man jury issued the verdict after deliberating about 90 minutes following testimony given at the Valley County Courthouse in Cascade.
Laxson, 67, has been an employee of Valley County since 2012. He had been on administrative leave since June 27, but returned to work Tuesday.
Laxson faced up to six months in jail and as much as a $1,000 fine if found guilty.
The charges stemmed from an incident on New Year’s Eve 2018, in which a pickup driven by Dustin Steelsmith, 23, of Nampa, got stuck on a snowmobile trail about 3 miles north of the Francis Wallace parking lot on Warren Wagon Road near McCall.
Laxson asked Steelsmith for a $500 donation to the snowmobile club as compensation for the cost of repairs to the trail caused by the pickup, as well as the cost for a trail groomer to be sent out to retrieve the vehicle, according to testimony by several witnesses.
In his testimony, Steelsmith said that he, his wife, Amanda, and brother Trevor went for a drive to “nowhere in particular” after going out to breakfast in McCall.
They drove out Warren Wagon Road, where he said they encountered a sign reading “travel at your own risk” where the snowmobile trail begins.
They eventually realized their mistake and became stuck in soft snow while attempting to turn around.
Dustin and Trevor Steelsmith tried to dig out the pickup, but only succeeded in sinking it deeper into the snow, Amanda Steelsmith testified.
The riders of two snowmobiles who came by ferried the stranded drivers back to the Francis Wallace parking lot, where they met Laxson and were given the proposition of paying $500 or the truck would remain on the trail.
“He (Laxson) said ... we were a bunch of idiots and that we were in big trouble ... because we had messed up the trail, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage,” Amanda Steelsmith said.
She also recounted Laxson telling the group that, “more than likely, your truck will stay there until spring.”
The Steelsmiths each testified that they believed paying $500 was the only way to get their pickup returned to them that day.
Dustin Steelsmith testified that he did not see anything wrong with the arrangement and said that he was still happy with the trade for the donation.
Trevor Steelsmith testified the trio was not expecting to get out of their situation for free, but were also, “just trying to get out of there,” and took the first available option.
Former Valley County Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank testified that Laxson called him for guidance after meeting with the Steelsmiths.
Cruickshank told Laxson to remove the truck from the trail and suggest that the driver make a donation to the snowmobile club, but that any donation would be voluntary.
Steelsmith gave $500 in cash to groomer driver Scott Hutchins, who gave the money to Laxson. Laxson then gave the money to snowmobile club President Mark Wood.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Grangeville police investigating skimmer device found at gas station
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Police Department is currently investigating the Dec. 10 discovery of a skimmer device on a Main Street gas station fuel pump.
A skimmer device steals debit and credit card information. Criminals affix these to ATMs, fuel pumps and other point-of-sale devices in forms that looks to be a legitimate part of the machine. Thieves will return to retrieve stolen data, creating cloned cards or hacking financial accounts to steal money.
According to police Chief Morgan Drew, the skimming device was discovered by a pump repair technician at the Exxon station at Main and C streets as one of the card readers on a pump had not been working for a couple of weeks.
“There was no exterior evidence of the skimmer being in place, so a routine check of the pump would not have shown anything wrong,” he said.
Drew said it is unknown when or how the skimmer was installed. It could have been in place for some time before it was activated.
One person has reported being skimmed at the Exxon, according to Drew, and it is unknown whether there are more.
“Most victims do not report this type of incident to us, as it is taken care of through their credit card companies,” he said.
For consumers concerned about their information being skimmed, Drew has three recommendations.
“It is safer to go inside and pay at the register, as it is much harder to install a skimmer inside the business,” he said, adding, however, that still could happen, because of an employee who has installed a device and is stealing data. “You can still pay with cash, and third, businesses with card readers need to have them checked on a regular basis, especially if they start receiving complaints from customers about cards being skimmed at their business.”
For those affected by skimming, Drew recommends contacting their credit card company and following protocols for dealing with the situation.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
McCall passes rules on short-term rentals
MCCALL — New rules for vacation rentals in McCall were passed recently by the McCall City Council.
The new rules, which take effect March 1, seek to solve common complaints the city receives about vacation rentals from neighboring property owners, McCall Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt told councilors Dec. 19.
Business licenses are on file for about 390 vacation rentals within the city, according to city figures.
The new rules govern health, safety, parking, noise, occupancy, trash and other topics, Groenevelt said.
The maximum occupancy of vacation rentals will now be calculated by multiplying the number of bedrooms by four instead of basing it on square footage.
That allows homeowners to have two sets of beds or bunk beds in a room, but restricts owners and guests from converting spaces like garages and attics into bedrooms, Groenevelt said.
Another change requires vacation rental owners to equip homes with bear-proof trash cans large enough for all occupants.
Previously, neighbors of vacation rentals have complained guests leave overstuffed trash cans at the curb days before it is collected, resulting in bears and raccoons scattering trash throughout neighborhoods.
The new rules also say guest parking at vacation rentals cannot create unsafe conditions on neighborhood streets for pedestrians or passing traffic.
The rules also say vacation rental properties cannot include more than one parking space per bedroom to prevent owners from converting entire yards into parking lots, Groenevelt said.
Neighbors of several vacation rentals throughout the city have previously worried that guests of vacation rentals parking on neighborhood streets would hinder firetrucks and ambulances.
Neighbors within 300 feet of a vacation rental will be given a local contact to direct questions and enforcement complaints toward, under the new rules.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday