Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
CASCADE — When Olin Balch came into the Valley County Courthouse last week, he immediately emptied his pockets of any metal that would set off the new detector at the entrance.
“The old drill, keys, cellphone, wallet, knives, anything,” joked Valley County sheriffs Deputy Mary Ruskovich.
Once finished, Balch put his phone and wallet back in his pocket and went about his business at the courthouse, not thrilled about the new security checkpoint, but not irate.
“It’s different, a little less friendly, but I understand the world is changing,” said Balch, of Cascade.
In November, Valley County limited access to the courthouse to the building’s south entrance and added a metal detector and full-time guard to improve security.
“It’s common knowledge that across the state of Idaho, you can’t bring weapons into a courthouse,” Valley County Clerk Douglas Miller said. “Valley County has made a conscious decision to protect their employees as well as the general public when they are conducting business at the courthouse.”
Ruskovich has found that the security checkpoint is part law enforcement, part public relations. She provides directions to visitors and hands out candy and small sheriff’s badge stickers to visiting children.
Records so far have counted 11 handguns, several hundred knives and one Taser that have been stopped at the checkpoint.
The courthouse usually sees between 200 and 500 visitors per week, according to their records.
The guns were mostly carried by people with concealed weapons permits who did not realize weapons were not allowed in the courthouse.
“The number of guns has really dropped off since we started this whole process,” she said.
No one has been found with a handgun since the middle of January, she said.
— Max Silverson, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
A day In their shoes: Cascade players show their stripes
CASCADE — Kyler Nitzel and Addie Wegener have spent a few days in someone else’s basketball shoes lately.
The duo is among several Cascade High School girls and boys varsity basketball players who have swapped a purple and gold jersey for referee stripes and officiated junior high basketball games this winter.
Nitzel and Wegener, who play on the Ramblers girls varsity team, said they have enjoyed the experience.
“It is really eye-opening to me, and I respect the refs more now,” said Nitzel, a freshman post player who enjoyed a breakout season this winter.
“It’s also good for us to help the younger kids and encourage them,” said Wegener, a sophomore.
The setup involves two players paired with an adult coach on the court, who serves as the head referee.
“This was just a creative solution based on something I’ve always done at lower levels with my program,” said Amos Lee, boys basketball coach and Cascade athletic director.
The goal is to teach players to understand the game better, see the game from a different perspective and teach leadership.
Girls coach Steve Yamamoto likes the idea and has accompanied his players on the court as an adult official. Former Cascade superintendent Pal Sartori has also served as an adult official during multiple home games.
“The adult official is in charge,” Lee said. “They are also responsible for taking care of the crowd.”
Players play, coaches coach, referees officiate and the crowd cheers — sometimes even jeers.
— Ben Fletcher, Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Syringa board discusses surgeon recruitment
GRANGEVILLE — Finding a surgeon to come to Grangeville hasn’t been easy. With Dr. Adam Bell’s departure, Syringa’s CEO Abner King has been in discussion with a variety of medical facilities, organizations and physicians.
“I have had some promising conversations with Rural Physicians Group,” King said at a board meeting last month. “I do not want to see the surgery department atrophy.”
Rural Physicians Group recruits physicians who want to make a difference in small-town America, King explained.
“And we’re fortunate enough to live in an area that’s beautiful and pulls people in,” for the lifestyle and quality of life, Chairwoman Leta Strauss said.
King said Rural Physicians Group provides a surgeon to live full time in an area. An on-site surgeon can perform the needed procedures, as well as be there for the needed aftercare.
“We are trying to see if this is economically feasible,” King said. “It’s a very big decision and one we have to continue to discuss.”
Kootenai Health’s Executive Vice President Jeremy Evans said locum surgeons — a temporary person who comes in to provide services — help in the short term, but are not the long-term solution.
“That’s why this (Rural Physicians Group) sounds more promising,” he said.
He explained the St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley hospitals surgeon has a full schedule; in addition, Kootenai’s current growth does not allow for the sharing of a surgeon.
“This will be another good area for collaboration in the future,” Evans said. “If we recruit regionally, rather than just locally, we have better odds,” to get the right applicants.
The issue will be discussed more at the upcoming board retreat and next month’s meeting.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Kamiah), Thursday