The annual Christmas tree pickup in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, which benefits youth scholarships at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, is scheduled for Saturday.
Lewiston residents are asked to place trees on their curb by 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers and club members will come to the door to ask for a donation.
Clarkston residents are asked to drop off their trees at the Clarkston Boys and Girls Club branch at 1414 Highland Ave. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. before Saturday, or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. During the week, residents are asked to bring their donations to the staff inside the building; on Saturday, volunteers will be outside to accept donations.
Asotin residents are asked to drop off their trees at the field behind the courthouse annex between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations.