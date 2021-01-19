People wondering about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout and when they’ll be eligible for a shot can take a gander at a number of local and state websites.
Scott Schlegel, spokesman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune that mass vaccination clinics are being planned in each of the five counties in north central Idaho, although none have yet been scheduled. The first clinic will be in Latah County, Schlegel said, by appointment only, for front-line essential workers, including firefighters, police and safety workers.
“We recognize that the demand is significantly higher than the supply at this point in time,” Schlegel said. “We are connecting eligible groups to enrolled vaccine providers who are actively receiving vaccine during this stage in the process. Our ability to offer communities vaccine relies on the volume of vaccine our state receives and what our health district is allotted. We would like to ask our communities for patience in this significant effort.”
Charts and schedules for vaccines in Idaho are available at www.idahopublichealth.com or: bit.ly/35SA4it.
In Washington, residents can follow the phased rollout at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold an AARP telephone town hall on the COVID-19 situation today beginning at 11 a.m. PST. The conference can be reached on the AARP Facebook page or at gov.idaho.gov. Participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
Then at 1:30 p.m. PST today, the Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about the coronavirus vaccine in Idaho. Dave Jeppesen, director of the department, and Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator, will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccine in Idaho. They will also answer questions from the media.
The general public can join the briefing in listen-only or watch-only modes at this link: bit.ly/2XUhBha.
In other news, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 44 new cases Monday but no deaths. Twelve of the new cases were women; 32 were men.
Clearwater County reported 15 cases, Idaho County had six, Latah County had four, Nez Perce County reported 19 and Lewis County had no new cases.
Washington counties did not update their COVID-19 reports Monday because of the federal holiday.
Jeffrey Ray, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Correction, confirmed Monday that 60 new cases that were reported in Clearwater County on Friday were the result of recent mass testing at Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino. So far, Ray said, all of the positive cases are asymptomatic.
A helpline for people suffering stress because of the pandemic is available by texting (986) 867-1073 or calling toll free at (866) 947-5186. The line is also available at www.ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow.
Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville has set up a designated number to call to be contacted when the state health department releases the vaccine for the various phases. That number is (208) 451-7770. People also may contact the Syringa clinic at (208) 983-8690 and be auto-directed to the contact list.
People can also request to be placed on the list by using the MySyringaChart patient portal.
The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in the Clarkston Heights is now open, but reservations must be made in order to use the fitness center, pool or hot tub.
Reservations can be made by calling (509) 758-0110. The fitness center is available in 45-minute increments to three people at a time; the pool is open to 28 people (two per lane) in 30-minute increments; the wading pool is open to 14 people at time; and the hot tub is available to two people at a time for 15 minutes.
For water aerobics, people can have a maximum of three reservations in the system per activity at a time. And walk-ins are welcome if space is available within predetermined time slots.
