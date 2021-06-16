Local health districts added only a handful of new COVID-19 cases to their tallies Tuesday, and no new deaths were reported.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District had five new cases, including one each in Lewis and Idaho counties and three in Nez Perce County. No new cases were reported in Latah or Clearwater counties.
Whitman County had eight new positive tests Tuesday. Asotin County reported zero new cases with a 14-day count of 12, and Garfield County had no new cases to report.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being scheduled around the area, including a Pfizer clinic Sunday at the Congregational Presbyterian Church at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston. The clinic is in partnership with the health district.
Vaccines will be available from 10-11 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m. The clinic is open to adults and children ages 12 and older.
The Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Operation and the town of Malden, in partnership with Palouse Alliance Range Clinics, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and United Way of Whitman County will host a COVID-19 vaccine and health check clinic Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Malden and Pine City ages 12 years and older are eligible for the vaccine. Parents or guardians must be present for minors. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration for the vaccine is available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling (888) 726-4392, ext. 1.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is offering free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests to Idaho residents by calling 2-1-1. No personal information is required other than a name and mailing address.
The health department is working with VAULT Medical to provide the tests, which can be used whether a person has symptoms or a known exposure to someone with the virus.
The test involves collecting saliva and mailing it to a laboratory to analyze the sample. The saliva collection can be done at home with the assistance of a trained VAULT Medical observer via a virtual ZOOM visit on a smartphone or tablet.
Anyone wishing more information may dial 2-1-1 or call (800) 926-2588.