The Public Health – Idaho North Central District is planning a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic at its Lewiston office at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Adults 50 and older who got their first vaccine booster at least four months ago are now eligible for a second booster shot (which would be their fourth shot overall).
To arrange a booster shot, people may contact the facility where they received their first booster or schedule an appointment for Public Health’s Thursday clinic by going to bit.ly/3LLu39O. Those who need assistance may call Public Health at (208) 799-3100.
Those getting booster shots will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment, according to Public Health.
The Public Health office in Lewiston is located at 215 10th St.
Over the last seven days, a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by health officials in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. No deaths were reported.
Whitman County’s cases totals haven’t been reported since Feb. 28 because of problems with the data system at the Washington State Department of Health. The county’s public health website reports a low community level of cases.
Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths.