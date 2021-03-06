Hey, y’all, I got my second Pfizer shot this week at the St. Mary’s COVID-19 clinic in Cottonwood and, other than these strange antennas that have been growing out of my head and a strong compulsion to tell inappropriate jokes in mixed company, I have had no side effects at all.
Not sure that the joke-telling issue is related to the vaccine. I have a tendency to do that anyway. But just thought I would let you know how I got through it in case you’re leery of the vaccine, or the coronavirus, or doctors, or nurses, or anything else having to do with this life-threatening pandemic. It goes without saying that most of us would like to avoid sickness, and especially death, if we could work that out.
I understand the hesitancy some people feel about the vaccine, what with mixed messages being the main form of communication during this whole past year. But for most of my friends who have been eligible to get the shots, we are so elated to be finally doing something proactive to kick back this virus that we almost kissed those folks stabbing us with the needles. Of course, when you go in to get a vaccine, you’re required to wear a mask and kissing is strongly discouraged.
However, if there is a bar across the street from the vaccine center, feel free to order takeout.
Earlier I was planning to write a column about how March is my favorite month of the year. I started smiling Monday, March 1, and I haven’t stopped smiling yet. The weather has been gorgeous but even when it’s not, I still love March because it’s the last month of winter and even if it’s cold, windy and muddy, it contains the beginning of a new season and the promise of a budding new life.
And let’s not forget St. Patrick’s Day, the day when everybody in America becomes Irish. What’s not to love? There’s the beer, the corned beef and cabbage, the beer, the Irish coffee, the beer and the music! Who wouldn’t want to be Irish at a blessed time like this?
Can you believe that there was a time in this country when some businesses posted signs that read: “No Irish allowed?”
What were they thinking? Obviously this was before people knew about Guinness. Or Celtic music.
Nowadays we can’t even imagine excluding Irish people from anything, especially since we’re all Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Let’s hope there comes a day when no particular culture or ethnic group feels unwelcome here.
In the meantime, let’s celebrate. If you’re 65 or older or in some other group that is eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, whoop it up. You’ve been stuffing it down for more than a year and, frankly, you need to let it out.
And if you’re in a group that is still waiting, don’t panic, don’t give up hope. It’s March, it’s almost spring and those vaccines are on the way. And those of us who have already been protected by the shots, we’ll try not to drink all the beer before you join us.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.