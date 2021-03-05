Asotin County teachers and child care workers will be rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations at the new fire station on Appleside Boulevard in the Clarkston Heights on Saturday.
Washington recently added educators and day care workers to its list of eligible recipients, and a community effort was immediately launched, officials said. The event was coordinated by Tri-State Memorial Hospital, Asotin County Health District and the Asotin County Fire District.
“We are very excited we can help the community in this way at our new fire station,” Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said.
Brady Woodbury, the public health administrator, said Tri-State is contacting residents who meet the criteria. No walk-in appointments will be offered.
Teachers at Clarkston and Asotin schools have been offered the shots, along with other child care programs in the county. About 250 vaccines will be available.
Joleen Carper, chief of clinical operations at Tri-State, said anyone who has questions or needs further information can contact her at (509) 758-4657.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, there are about 22,000 people in north central Idaho who are age 65 and over and 47 percent have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We and other enrolled providers have seen a considerable slowdown of appointments being scheduled by the currently eligible groups,” said Carol Moehrle, director of the Public Health – Idaho North Central District. “This indicates to us that we need to move forward to the next group of eligibility.”
Those in that next group, who will start getting their shots next week, are front-line workers. The list includes food and agricultural workers; grocery, convenience store and food pantry workers; manufacturing workers; public transit employees; U.S. Postal Services workers; flight crews; utility employees; and homeless shelter residents. The complete list can be found on the district’s website.
Appointments at the Public Health office, located at 215 10th St., Lewiston, can be made by calling (208) 799-3100. These appointments are for residents who live or work in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Appointments can also be made at several other providers in those five counties.
Public health officials in the area reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including eight in Latah County, one in Lewis County, one in Nez Perce County and 21 in Whitman County.
