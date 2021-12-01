OROFINO — The Office of Veterans Advocacy will have a service officer at the Orofino VFW Hall on Dec. 8 to provide assistance to veterans and their dependents.
The officer will help with VA benefit claims, VA medical center enrollment and various other types of VA processes.
The office will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those in need of these services are asked to make an appointment by calling the Idaho Division of Veteran Services in Lewiston at (208) 748-7663. Walk-ins will only be seen as time allows.
The Orofino VFW Hall is located at 330 Michigan Ave.