A officer from the Office of Veterans Advocacy will be available in Kamiah and Orofino on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to assist veterans and their dependents with VA benefit claims, VA medical center enrollment and other types of VA processes.
The Kamiah location will be the Chamber of Commerce Building, 518 Main St. In Orofino, the location will be the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave.
The office will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Those in need of help should call the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Region) at (208) 750-3690 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins will only be seen as time allows.