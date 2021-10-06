All veterans are eligible for free flu shots during three drive-through clinics planned at the Lewiston VA Clinic in the coming weeks.
The first clinic is set for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the clinic located at 1630 23rd Ave., Building 2, in Lewiston. The other two clinics will be held at the same time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.
Those getting flu shots won’t have to leave their cars and don’t need to make an appointment. Masks are required when people are on VA campuses.
