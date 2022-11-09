A candidate for public office is accused of stealing one of her opponent’s campaign signs ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
Germaine Kornegay, who is running for a second term on the Skagit Public Utility District board, could be charged with a misdemeanor. State law forbids removing or defacing political advertising.
According to an incident report from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Kornegay was seen Oct. 29 taking a campaign sign for Corrin Hamburg that was next to the Skagit Valley Farmhouse restaurant off Highway 20 and placing it in her car.
Kornegay said she was driving by and saw that Hamburg’s sign was in a place that violated a verbal agreement between the candidates and representatives of the restaurant. She said candidates agreed to keep their signs on separate sides of the restaurant property.
However, Kristen Nannery, operating partner with the restaurant, said in an email the agreement didn’t specify where signs could be placed.
Kornegay also said the Hamburg sign obscured one of her signs, but Hamburg disputes this.
Kornegay said she tried to return the sign to the restaurant or the Skagit County Republican Party, which endorses Hamburg, so the sign could be placed elsewhere, but was unable to reach either of them. She said she held on to the sign, with plans to return it.
“I don’t want her sign, and I’m not a sign thief,” she said. “I wouldn’t be stealing a sign of my opponent in broad daylight. That’s stupid.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the person who saw the sign being taken recorded the make of the vehicle and part of the license plate, and called 911 to report the theft. A sheriff’s deputy ran the plate and determined the vehicle belonged to Kornegay.
After Kornegay spoke with law enforcement, she said she put the sign back where she found it.
“The sign was gone for 15 minutes,” she said. “I took it back right away.”
Hamburg said she first decided not to press charges when she was first contacted by police, but that she later changed her mind.
She said she was not told Kornegay had taken the sign, and the Sheriff’s Office report verifies this.
“I thought (it would be) some high schooler,” she said. “I don’t want to cause any problems.”
But later, and still not knowing Kornegay had taken the sign, Hamburg said she decided it was important to show the public that campaign sign theft is illegal.
“It is property theft, it’s not funny,” she said. “It’s just not OK. It’s other people’s money.”
Both candidates said they’ve had signs stolen in other areas of Skagit County.