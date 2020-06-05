Idaho Gov. Brad Little has relied on math and science to help with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the center of the numbers is Lewis-Clark State College Natural Sciences and Mathematics Division Chairwoman Heather Moon.
Moon joined with a core group of higher education mathematicians and computer scientists who used data to design mathematical models to help with the governor’s Coronavirus Working Group and the state’s recovery plan, according to a news release from LCSC.
Sitting in the shade of a gazebo on the LCSC campus, Moon shared this week some of the challenges she and the group faced and also why she loves the language of math.
Craig Clohessy: You were tapped by the state board of education to assist with Gov. Little’s coronavirus working group and the rebound or recovery plan. What role did you play in all that?
Heather Moon: I worked on a model to explore mitigation strategies. Different levels of social distancing will help mitigate the spread of the virus at different levels. We modeled what we believed to be different levels of mitigation.
Just closing down the elementary schools through the high schools, how would that help stop spreading the virus? Well, not really stop it but really flatten the curve. And then serious stay-at-home orders — only out for groceries kind of thing. We looked at all the various levels and how that curve will change based on those levels.
We also watched the use of hospital beds and ventilators based on these different strategies. In Ada County, there are many more people and the population is more densely packed, so our goal was to see if a more densely packed region would need to have different mitigation strategies put in place.
CC: Were you surprised to be asked to join the governor’s group?
HM: I was surprised that this came down to the universities and I guess I felt more excitement than surprise when the question came to our division. I thought this is awesome. This is the type of thing that I’ve been looking for because I want what I do to actually matter and I felt like I could do some mathematics that matters.
CC: What challenges did you face during the process?
HM: There wasn’t a lot of data, especially at that time. (The group first met via teleconference on March 19.) There’s not a lot of information about how long somebody may take to show signs. ... But we have noticed that in different regions the spread is different. (But) we had nothing that was like Idaho and that was really difficult. We had to extrapolate from what we did know from more populated areas.
CC: You worked on a portion of the project with your husband, Tom Asaki. He’s an associate math professor at Washington State University. Did you enjoy that experience?
HM: Yes, we love working together on mathematics. ... I asked Tom to join me and work on the model (doing) data analysis. It’s always amazing to work with him on math.
CC: Have you worked with him on other projects?
HM: We have a few publications together and we actually just submitted a textbook in linear algebra that’s supposed to be published sometime this summer.
CC: What is it about mathematics that appeals to you?
HM: I love that it’s everywhere in the world around us. I love that it challenges me. And there’s this kind of beauty in that everything can be described mathematically and you know when you’ve got a good description.
I just love that I can do something I’m good at and actually be out there working on science. I love all sorts of science, and mathematics is where my strengths are, so I get to do science with my strength. It’s fun.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
HM: I think that one thing that might come out of this whole mitigation strategy that the governor put in is that maybe it will feel like we didn’t need to do this because nothing really bad happened in our state and that was the point of the mitigation strategy. I think that people might not see that and we hear all the time that people just want to be out and doing things normally, but the reason we’re going to get that chance is because we did take these steps and I appreciate the governor made the choices to protect us.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Heather A. Moon
Age: 45
Title/occupation: Chairwoman of the Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; associate professor of mathematics, Lewis-Clark State College.
Family: Married to Tom Asaki; no kids, but three “adorable cats.”
Education: Ph.D. in mathematics, Washington State University; master’s in mathematics, Kansas State University; Bachelor of Science in mathematics, Eastern Oregon University (physics minor).
Work history: High school math teacher (one year) in Helix, Ore.; Walla Walla Community College director of instructional support and adjunct math instructor; assistant professor of math, St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Lewis-Clark State College 2016-present, chairwoman since fall 2019.
Hobbies/interests: Loves backpacking, camping, reading, doing math, learning science, astronomy, gardening and art (batik and crochet).