Urban logging

Outdoor work doesn’t stop as a crew from AAA Tree Service goes about removing a spruce and two pine trees during a sunny Tuesday in Lewiston. More good weather is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 68 degrees in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

Outdoor work doesn’t stop as a crew from AAA Tree Service goes about removing a spruce and two pine trees during a sunny Tuesday in Lewiston. More good weather is expected today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 68 degrees in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you