The Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency is recommending that the city move forward in the spring with a second phase of a project to extend sanitary sewer lines further into the eastern Lewiston Orchards.
The new line would extend east on Cedar Avenue starting at 20th Street, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch told the agency board this week. Engineering firm Mountain Waterworks designed the first phase of the $2.1 million sewer project, and will stay on to design the new line and conduct testing and inspection during the next phase.
There is approximately $56,000 left in the earlier budget to cover Mountain Waterworks’ fees, Von Tersch said. Earlier this year, the city estimated the cost of the line at about $182,000.
The main goal of the sewer expansion project is to help cut down on groundwater nitrate pollution that has been linked to the high number of septic systems in the eastern Orchards. More than five dozen households have connected or pledged to connect to the new lines and decommission their septic tanks.